Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Short Interest Update

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 255,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Smith Micro Software
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Smith Micro Software Trading Down 1.6%
Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a market cap of $15.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.73. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.57.
About Smith Micro Software
Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Smith Micro Software
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Among the Market’s Most Shorted: 2 Firms With +40% Short Interest
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Ollie’s Q1 Earnings: The Good, the Bad, and What’s Next
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Rocket Lab Expands Into Payloads: Should You Be Paying Attention?
Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.