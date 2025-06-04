Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Short Interest Update

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 255,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 521,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 286,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 51,681 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 46,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 20,847 shares in the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a market cap of $15.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.73. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.57.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

