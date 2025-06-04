Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 54,576 Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) by 175.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,576 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Sensus Healthcare worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 88,953 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 150,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 67,269 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 132,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 65,994 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 61,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRTS shares. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

SRTS stock opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $9.33. The company has a market cap of $79.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.94.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.20). Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

