Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 94,555 Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) by 168.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,555 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of Taboola.com worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TBLA. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 1,257.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 1,262,042 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,205,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,102,000 after buying an additional 1,109,602 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,217,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 665,944 shares in the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,724,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Taboola.com by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 443,700 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBLA opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.60 and a beta of 1.21. Taboola.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Taboola.com declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 22.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on TBLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citizens Jmp cut Taboola.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley raised Taboola.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

