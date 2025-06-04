Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPL opened at $79.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $64.21 and a twelve month high of $80.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

