Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Shares in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,779,000 after acquiring an additional 38,940 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Universal by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 995,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,580,000 after acquiring an additional 201,185 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,540,000 after acquiring an additional 32,445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Universal by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after acquiring an additional 27,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Universal by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after acquiring an additional 38,914 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Universal Stock Down 4.4%
NYSE:UVV opened at $62.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.93. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $45.19 and a 52 week high of $67.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.71.
Universal Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is 86.77%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.
About Universal
Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.
