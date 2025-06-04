Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 10,874 Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 39,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $62.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.36. The firm has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 81.16% and a net margin of 54.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.15.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

