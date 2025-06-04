Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRE. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 11,246.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 824.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on VRE. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Veris Residential in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Veris Residential Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:VRE opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -89.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.24 million. Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veris Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Veris Residential’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Veris Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.