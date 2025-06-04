Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,294 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 287.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 518,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,793,000 after acquiring an additional 384,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth $15,432,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Progress Software by 468.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 186,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,139,000 after buying an additional 153,517 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth $9,699,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Progress Software by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 208,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,581,000 after buying an additional 144,892 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In related news, insider Ian Pitt sold 703 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $39,571.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,163.93. This trade represents a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $83,209.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $63.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $70.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average of $60.45. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $238.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.64 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

