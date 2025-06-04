Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 262.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 169,550 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 650,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after buying an additional 31,714 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 25,222 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MBC. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of MasterBrand from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a report on Monday, April 14th.

MasterBrand Price Performance

NYSE MBC opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.74. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $20.67.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $660.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.95 million. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.66%.

MasterBrand declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MasterBrand Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.