Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Shares in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of ECG opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. Everus has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $77.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.36.

Everus ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $826.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.35 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Everus will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ECG shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Everus from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Everus from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

