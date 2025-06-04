Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Shares in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,938,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,582,000 after purchasing an additional 411,133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,122,000 after purchasing an additional 895,521 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,542,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,027,000 after purchasing an additional 366,154 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,902,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,888 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in StepStone Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,083,000 after buying an additional 77,490 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price objective on shares of StepStone Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays set a $62.00 price objective on shares of StepStone Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

StepStone Group Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ STEP opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.54. StepStone Group LP has a 52 week low of $40.07 and a 52 week high of $70.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 1.37.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. StepStone Group had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $295.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that StepStone Group LP will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently -40.17%.

Insider Transactions at StepStone Group

In related news, insider Jason P. Ment sold 55,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $3,375,961.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,550.05. This represents a 61.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 51,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $3,077,482.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,765,737.70. This represents a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 338,426 shares of company stock valued at $20,325,626. Corporate insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

