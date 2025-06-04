Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 196,208 Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 196,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,938,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 120,991 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,304,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 882,528 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,609,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATX stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $16.55.

In other news, CFO Juan Graham bought 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $74,999.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,546.50. The trade was a 1,649.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert F. Williamson III bought 22,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $50,375.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,837 shares in the company, valued at $160,799.99. This trade represents a 45.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 115,696 shares of company stock valued at $256,344. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perspective Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

