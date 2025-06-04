Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 42,817 Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Energy Services of America during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Energy Services of America during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Energy Services of America during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Services of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESOA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Energy Services of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Energy Services of America in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Energy Services of America Trading Up 3.2%

Energy Services of America stock opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. Energy Services of America Co. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $19.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.34.

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $76.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million.

Energy Services of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Energy Services of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

Energy Services of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.