Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,938 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Consolidated Water worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 479,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,406,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,347,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 195,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 47,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average is $25.83. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $29.88.

Consolidated Water Increases Dividend

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $33.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Consolidated Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

