Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $582,000 Stock Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 125.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRMY. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,894,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,733,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,362 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 929,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,992,000 after purchasing an additional 579,103 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,118,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 285,156 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HRMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $41.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $184.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.