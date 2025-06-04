Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $588,000 Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,596 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 10,163.6% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KWR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $107.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.54. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $95.91 and a 1-year high of $193.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $442.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

