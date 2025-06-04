Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $600,000 Stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 24,871 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dorian LPG worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPG. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 392.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50,160 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 321,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 30,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LPG shares. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In other news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $221,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,824,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,382,851.50. This trade represents a 0.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 2.1%

Dorian LPG stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $931.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $75.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.04 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 15.14%. Dorian LPG’s revenue was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.