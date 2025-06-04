Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $607,000 Stock Position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.13% of Capital Bancorp worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Capital Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Capital Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Read Our Latest Report on CBNK

Insider Transactions at Capital Bancorp

In other Capital Bancorp news, COO Steven M. Poynot acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,187.55. This trade represents a 16.66% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.