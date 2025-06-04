Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) by 97.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Limoneira by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Limoneira by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Limoneira by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Limoneira by 3,345.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Limoneira from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Limoneira to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Limoneira Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a market cap of $285.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $29.22.

Limoneira Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

Limoneira declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Limoneira

(Free Report)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.