Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 190.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,484 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 397,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter.

PEB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.28.

Shares of PEB opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.80.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.33%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

