Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $602,000 in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 182,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 34,831 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 51,283 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

CWT stock opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.80 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

