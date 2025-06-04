Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,328 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.36. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $27.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.08. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85,127.16% and a negative return on equity of 70.12%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.