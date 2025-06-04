Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 8,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 267.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 711.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IBEX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Baird R W downgraded IBEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded IBEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Shares of IBEX opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.74. IBEX Limited has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $32.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, insider Paul Joseph Inson sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $105,497.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,093.68. The trade was a 17.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

