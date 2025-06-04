Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 5,568 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $719.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $245.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.73 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donegal Group news, VP William Albert Folmar sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $84,710.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $18,829. This trade represents a 81.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Wayne Sponic sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $107,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,087.94. This trade represents a 74.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 156,447 shares of company stock worth $2,989,216 and sold 197,693 shares worth $3,880,717. Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGICA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Donegal Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Donegal Group Profile

(Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Stories

