Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) by 438.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,664 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Personalis were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

PSNL opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $431.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. Personalis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $7.20.

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 66.07% and a negative net margin of 104.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Personalis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Personalis in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Personalis in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

