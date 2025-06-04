Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 929,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,621,000 after purchasing an additional 405,957 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,454,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 3,519.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after purchasing an additional 146,723 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,151,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 366,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 117,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Up 3.5%

PRAX opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $91.83. The company has a market cap of $839.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by ($0.09). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a negative net margin of 9,409.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRAX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $117.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.90.

Praxis Precision Medicines Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

