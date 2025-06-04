Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,597 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTTR shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Select Water Solutions from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Select Water Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of WTTR opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $15.14.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $374.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.78 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Select Water Solutions Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

