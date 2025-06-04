Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 111,326 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111,326 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Argus cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $71.47 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.25.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.