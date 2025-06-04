Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 12,456 Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,456 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.05% of Viant Technology worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ DSP opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.04 million, a P/E ratio of 228.87 and a beta of 1.19. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Viant Technology from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Viant Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

