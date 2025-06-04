Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 17,482 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,482 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Limbach worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 727.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Limbach alerts:

Insider Activity at Limbach

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,915,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,415,778. This represents a 13.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMB shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Limbach from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.33.

Get Our Latest Report on LMB

Limbach Stock Up 1.4%

LMB stock opened at $134.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.26 and a 200-day moving average of $94.12. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.17 and a fifty-two week high of $137.05.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $133.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.06 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 5.08%. Limbach’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limbach Profile

(Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.