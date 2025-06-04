Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 26,271 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,271 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 828.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

KFY stock opened at $69.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.75. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $59.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 41.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KFY shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

