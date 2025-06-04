Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 26,492 Shares of Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,492 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ARQ were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARQ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in ARQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ARQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ARQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in ARQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in ARQ by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Rasmus acquired 12,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,262.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,421.74. The trade was a 153.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Joseph M. Wong sold 6,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $30,869.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 354,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,417.20. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 165,856 shares of company stock valued at $677,555 and sold 20,588 shares valued at $96,352. 26.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ARQ opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Arq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $217.39 million, a P/E ratio of -515.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.34 million. ARQ had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arq, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ARQ from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

