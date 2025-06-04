Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 2,682 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Centerbridge Credit Partners M sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $30,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,906,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,731,903. This represents a 25.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,502,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $13,597,091.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,834,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,806,360.85. This trade represents a 5.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,327,441 shares of company stock worth $52,484,041. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial upped their target price on Garrett Motion from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GTX

Garrett Motion Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Garrett Motion stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $12.09.

Garrett Motion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Garrett Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.60%.

Garrett Motion Profile

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.