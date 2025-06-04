Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 29,682 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,682 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Pulmonx worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Pulmonx by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 38,425 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Pulmonx by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Pulmonx by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 392,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 32,049 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth $10,421,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Insider Activity at Pulmonx

In related news, Director Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 991,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,995.90. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pulmonx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.70 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 67.31% and a negative return on equity of 55.36%. The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $6.50 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LUNG

Pulmonx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.