Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 30,336 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,336 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.05% of Ellington Financial worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $4,704,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,659,000 after acquiring an additional 347,587 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,092,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 311,406 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,462,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 1,030.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 219,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 199,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

NYSE EFC opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87, a quick ratio of 37.04 and a current ratio of 37.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.01. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 106.40% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on EFC shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

