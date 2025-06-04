Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 4,311 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 825.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 0.4%

JHG stock opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.57. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68.

Janus Henderson Group Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $621.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.56 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on JHG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.