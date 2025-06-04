Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 57,414 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,766 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 57,414 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in METC. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $9,289,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $6,862,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,588,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 346,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,283 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 223,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:METC opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $516.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.28. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $115.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.10 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.0688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -337.50%.

In other news, major shareholder Yorktown Xi Associates Llc sold 89,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $724,063.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024,870 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,198.30. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 245,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $2,168,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 695,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,156,068.85. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 922,582 shares of company stock worth $7,898,023. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

