Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 78,674 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 78,674 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ribbon Communications worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Ribbon Communications Price Performance

Shares of RBBN opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $674.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.36. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $181.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.