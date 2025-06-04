Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 9,635 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,635 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 124,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,687,000 after acquiring an additional 13,244 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $503,338,000 after acquiring an additional 64,617 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.50.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $498.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $380.63 and a twelve month high of $522.50.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.03. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

