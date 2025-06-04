Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $553,000 Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 129,328 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,338,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $15,982,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,655,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,599,000 after buying an additional 1,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE:XHR opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.32. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $288.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.51 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 254.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XHR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

