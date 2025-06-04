Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $643,000 Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $94,382,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,064,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,724,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,487,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 969,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 483,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Trading Up 1.0%

CVB Financial stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.65. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $24.58.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVB Financial

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.