Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBIN. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.10. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $90.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on FBIN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

