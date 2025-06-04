Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 410,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RXRX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RXRX opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The business had revenue of $14.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.