Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 33,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Telesat by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Telesat by 1,395.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in Telesat by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 100,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Telesat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telesat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000.
Telesat Stock Performance
TSAT opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. Telesat Corp has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30.
About Telesat
Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.
