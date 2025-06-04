Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 33,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Telesat by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Telesat by 1,395.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in Telesat by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 100,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Telesat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telesat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000.

Get Telesat alerts:

Telesat Stock Performance

TSAT opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36. Telesat Corp has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30.

About Telesat

Telesat ( NASDAQ:TSAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.09. Telesat had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $81.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.67 million.

(Free Report)

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telesat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.