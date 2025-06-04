Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,230 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rush Island Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 4,543,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,984 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,145,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,951,000 after buying an additional 877,954 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,074,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,944,000 after buying an additional 1,338,921 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

Shares of AIV stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.64 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 119.76% and a negative return on equity of 68.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

