Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stake in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,752 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Similarweb were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Similarweb by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Similarweb by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 111,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Similarweb by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Similarweb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMWB opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.05 million, a PE ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 1.13. Similarweb Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $17.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $67.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.37 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 47.62% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SMWB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Similarweb from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Similarweb from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Similarweb from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SMWB

Similarweb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.