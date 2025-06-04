Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 310.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 807.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stewart Information Services

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.63 per share, for a total transaction of $59,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,090.09. This represents a 5.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Stewart Information Services Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of STC stock opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.84. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $58.61 and a 1-year high of $78.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

