Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,732 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 10,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $90,011.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,353.51. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $33,674.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,550.54. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,532 shares of company stock valued at $143,332 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STOK shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $595.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $17.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

