Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.0 days.
Sulzer Price Performance
OTCMKTS SULZF opened at $188.00 on Wednesday. Sulzer has a 12-month low of $129.00 and a 12-month high of $188.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.57.
Sulzer Company Profile
