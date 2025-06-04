Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sulzer Ltd (OTCMKTS:SULZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.0 days.

Sulzer Price Performance

OTCMKTS SULZF opened at $188.00 on Wednesday. Sulzer has a 12-month low of $129.00 and a 12-month high of $188.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.57.

Sulzer Company Profile

Sulzer Ltd develops and sells products and services for fluid engineering and chemical processing applications worldwide. It offers side-mounted horizontal and top-mounted vertical agitators, dynamic chemical mixers, and tower and tank flow management products; static and submersible mixers; tower management systems; turbo compressors, aeration systems, and mechanical aerators; medium consistency products; pumping solutions and auxiliary equipment; control and monitoring equipment; and products for distillation, absorption, stripping, evaporation, phase separation, liquid-liquid extraction, and crystallization.

