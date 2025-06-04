Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.24. Synlogic shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 4,907 shares.

Synlogic Stock Down 1.8%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synlogic, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

